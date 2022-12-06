Regional Quantum Initiative Opens for Applications from the Prairie Provinces

More than $9.3 million over six years available through PrairiesCan to commercialize quantum technologies

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Quantum technology is at the leading edge of science and innovation, and will have a transformative impact on many sectors of the economy. To ensure Canadian entrepreneurs are well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities, the Government of Canada is making strategic investments to grow quantum-ready technologies, companies and talent; and to solidify Canada's global leadership in this area.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced that the Regional Quantum Initiative (RQI) is open for applications across the Prairies. More than $9.3 million is available over six years to support eligible businesses and organizations to advance and commercialize their quantum products and solutions for domestic and global markets. This investment is an important next step in advancing the commercialization pillar of the forthcoming National Quantum Strategy and can lead transformative technologies in fields such as computing, sensors, secure communications and advanced materials development. The Strategy's other pillars are dedicated to advancing research and developing talent.

Non-repayable and repayable contributions will be provided for projects that involve a range of activities to demonstrate, commercialize and scale-up Canadian-made quantum technologies, solutions and companies. Project examples include technology demonstration geared towards market growth; commercialization aimed at bringing new technologies to market; business development and capacity building; and adopting quantum technologies.

Expressions of interest are now being accepted. For more information on eligibility criteria, eligible costs, or to apply to the Regional Quantum Initiative, visit PrairiesCan's RQI web page.

"Quantum technology will have a significant impact across many sectors including manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, transport, telecommunications and life sciences. The quantum technology sector is on a high growth trajectory worldwide, and presents a significant opportunity for economic growth and the creation of high-paying jobs for workers in Alberta and across the West. With this funding, PrairiesCan is supporting the growth of emerging sectors and enhancing the global competitiveness of western businesses.

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Quantum science has enormous potential for commercialization. Advancements in quantum will transform much of modern technology and many Canadian entrepreneurs are already leading the way. To support the forthcoming National Quantum Strategy, our government continues to invest in quantum research and commercialization to cement Canada's leadership in this field."

–The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quantum science is the study, manipulation and control of systems at the atomic and subatomic level. Quantum science can lead to transformative technologies in fields such as computing, sensors, secure communications and advanced materials development.

Potential areas of quantum technology for funded projects could include: quantum computers, quantum software, quantum sensors, quantum communications and quantum materials.

Budget 2021 announced a $360-million Government of Canada commitment to launch a National Quantum Strategy to support a vibrant Canadian quantum industry and help build the workforce needed to solidify Canada's global leadership in this growing sector.

Government of commitment to launch a National Quantum Strategy to support a vibrant Canadian quantum industry and help build the workforce needed to solidify global leadership in this growing sector. As part of the National Quantum Strategy, the Government of Canada is already helping Canadian companies bring their quantum technologies to market– including investment through ISED's Innovative Solutions Canada program, the National Research Council of Canada's (NRC) Challenge programs and the Regional Quantum Initiative program (RQI) offered through PrairiesCan.

