Regional Ceremony for the Presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal Ville de Laval | Palace Convention Centre

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, wishes to highlight a special ceremony held to honour 63 citizens from the Greater Montreal area, recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

On behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, Brigadier-General Stéphane Tardif had the honour of presiding over this event, which took place on the afternoon of January 29 at the Palace Convention Centre in Laval.

The 63 recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal, honored during the award ceremony held at Palace Convention Centre in Laval on January 29, 2025. (CNW Group/Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec)

The ceremony aimed to recognize the unsung heroes of the region, whose contributions have a significant impact on their community, the province, and, in some cases, on a national and international scale.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

Highlights

The King Charles III Coronation Medal marks a historic occasion, as it is the first Canadian commemorative medal awarded for a coronation since that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Government of Canada will award 30,000 medals across the country to recognize significant contributions made by citizens in various fields.

The presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal in Quebec is part of events celebrating those who contribute, often behind the scenes, to the advancement of Canada at the local, national, and international levels.

Details of the Medal

The medal features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and his royal monogram and is attached to a ribbon in dark blue, bright red, and white. This ribbon is identical to that used for the Coronation Medal in the United Kingdom. The design of the medal was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and approved by His Majesty.

SOURCE Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec

Source: Ian Préfontaine, Communications and Media Relations Officer, Cabinet of the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, 514-943-7625