Regional Ceremony for the Presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal Greater Montreal Region

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, had the privilege of presiding over a regional medal presentation ceremony where 77 citizens from the Greater Montreal region were awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

This evening event, held on December 18 at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University, was dedicated to recognizing the unsung heroes of the region whose contributions have had a significant impact on their community, the province, and, in some cases, on a national and international scale.

The 77 recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal accompanied by the Honourable Manon Jeannotte (CNW Group/Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec)

The King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

Highlights

The King Charles III Coronation Medal marks a historic occasion, as it is the first Canadian commemorative medal awarded for a coronation since that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Government of Canada will award 30,000 medals across the country to recognize significant contributions made by citizens in various fields.

The presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal in Quebec is part of events celebrating those who contribute, often behind the scenes, to the advancement of Canada at the local, national, and international levels.

Details of the Medal

The medal features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and his royal monogram and is attached to a ribbon in dark blue, bright red, and white. This ribbon is identical to that used for the Coronation Medal in the United Kingdom. The design of the medal was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and approved by His Majesty.

