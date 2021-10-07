Redline Communications Selected to Provide Industrial-Grade Private LTE and CBRS Solutions for Salt Lake City Salt Mining Company

Salt Lake City is a harsh environment for equipment; Redline's durable products and leading wireless solutions were key Tweet this

With Salt Lake City being an extremely harsh environment for equipment, the company chose Redline because of its consistent capability to deploy durable products and best-in-class wireless solutions in some of the most challenging working conditions. Redline's iLTE is currently deployed at the mine connecting a wide variety of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) devices, pumps, and laptops to support operations. The partnership will eventually expand connectivity services to mining trucks by early 2022.

"While Wi-Fi coverage is great for some businesses, it has some limitations and is not always the best choice for demanding business and mission critical applications," comments Reno Moccia, Redline Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The CBRS band combined with Redline's private iLTE solution overcomes those limitations and provides the mines with two times the capacity and up to four times the range of WiFi. With a more reliable, secure and efficient network capability, Redline ensures continuous connectivity for all of their real-time applications and PLC devices."

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

