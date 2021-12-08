Redline Communications Partners with TEC India to Provide Virtual Fiber Solution for India's Largest Oil & Gas Company

Redline's Virtual Fiber technology delivers 99.9% of connectivity to machines and sensors Tweet this

"Oil and gas companies are faced with extreme operational challenges as they seek to improve automation, production efficiency and employee safety in all locations, including those in remote and extreme conditions," comments Richard Yoon, President and CEO of Redline Communications. "Redline's Virtual Fiber solutions are proven to provide extreme reliability and performance that enable true digital transformation of data infrastructure in the oil and gas industry."

"Success in the oil and gas sector plays a vital role in our economy and impacts other industries in India," comments Dilip Ajmeras, Managing Director of TEC India. "We are thrilled to work with TEC India and Redline Communications to enhance our energy operations with powerful, cost-effective network data solutions that improve productivity, worker safety and help us ensure a thriving economy."

Redline recently secured another tender to expand services to additional ONGC fields for six months.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

