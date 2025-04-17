RECTEQ® LAUNCHES X-FIRE PRO

recteq's First Pellet Grill Designed for Gas Grillers

EVANS, Ga., April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- recteq , a fast growing wood-fired grill brand, has announced the launch of the hottest pellet grill on the market, the X-Fire Pro . Heated with 100% natural wood pellets rather than gas or propane tanks, the X-Fire Pro uses Dual Mode Cooking and Adaptive Sear Control to deliver the open lid cooking experience of a traditional gas grill, while also allowing grillers to cook classic low and slow recipes.

"Finally, the best gas grill is now a pellet grill," said recteq CEO Ralph Santana. Post this The X-Fire Pro is a new pellet grill designed with gas grillers in mind. The Dual Mode Cooking and Adaptive Sear Control deliver the open lid cooking experience of a traditional gas grill, while also allowing grillers to cook classic low and slow recipes, all fueled by wood pellets. With temperatures from 225°F to 1250°F, grillers can effortlessly switch between the high-heat, hands-on Grill Mode and the low-and-slow Smoke Mode, with all the wood-fired flavor and control that barbecuers love. (PRNewsfoto/recteq)

With temperatures from 225°F to 1250°F, the X-Fire Pro allows grillers to switch between a high-heat, hands-on Grill Mode and a low-heat Smoke Mode, all with the wood-fired flavor that barbecuers love.

The Adaptive Sear Control is the first of its kind for recteq, allowing grillers to adjust the amount of direct fire. Crank it high for more direct flame and an instant steakhouse crust, or dial it down for classic grilling.

The pellet grill has an 825-square-inch cooking area, large enough for 28 pork chops or 26 burgers. It is built with a 304 stainless steel heat deflector, cast iron grill grates, and a 20-pound hopper, for approximately 20 hours of cooking.

The X-Fire Pro features PID Control for maintaining precise temperatures while using Smoke Mode and Dual-band Wi-Fi to connect to the recteq App. Like gas grills, the Grill Mode dials can be set to low, medium, and high temperatures, but unlike gas grills, there is no fuel guesswork, starter failure, or unexpected flare-ups.

"Finally, the best gas grill is now a pellet grill. This is a totally new grill concept for recteq and the pellet grill category as a whole," recteq CEO Ralph Santana shares. "Our research indicated that while the majority of gas grillers enjoy their current grilling experience, they wish they could also cook low and slow. So, we challenged ourselves to replicate the hot, fast, open-lid convenience of gas while still delivering that additional control and versatility of pellet grill smoking. With the X-Fire Pro, we've done that and stayed true to our quality and customer service DNA."

The X-Fire Pro includes two meat probes, a user-friendly control panel, an industry-leading 6-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and access to recteq's 100% US-based customer service team.

The X-Fire Pro ($1549.99) and an optional rotisserie spit rod ($249.99) are available now on recteq.com, Amazon, and select retailers nationwide.

ABOUT recteq®

Headquartered in Evans, Georgia, recteq is an outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in wood pellet grills. Known for high-quality products, US-based customer service, and innovative Wi-Fi-connected Smart Grill Technology, recteq is one of the fastest-growing grill brands in the category. From the world's first wood-fired griddle to the hottest pellet grill on the market, recteq has been changing the grill game since 2009. recteq also offers a selection of best-selling rubs, sauces, BBQ accessories, and wood pellets. recteq wood pellet grills are available in the U.S.A. and Canada online at www.recteq.com , Amazon, ACE Hardware, and other select retailers.

SOURCE recteq