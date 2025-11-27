Record turnout expected as Abu Dhabi prepares to host Formula 1 thrilling finale

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Preparations on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi have moved into top gear with the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix programme now just days away.

After Max Verstappen's victory and McLaren's double disqualification in Las Vegas, there is still a strong chance the drivers' championship will be decided on the track of Yas Marina Circuit at the 24th and final race of the season from December 4-7.

Yas Marina Circuit _Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

After a year of planning and build-up, final touches are now being made across the island as all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers prepare to travel to the UAE immediately after the Sunday race in Qatar.

Last year's edition welcomed 192,000 spectators across four days. According to race organisers, Ethara, the 2025 event is on track to surpass that figure. Fans are travelling from 105 countries, drawn to a race that has become a bucket-list F1 destination.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: "Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the most anticipated weekend on the region's sporting calendar and the one we prepare for the whole year. The 2025 event promises to be remarkable, with more fans, more racing, more entertainment, and exciting new experiences on and off the track. We cannot wait to welcome everyone in Abu Dhabi."

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix offers one of the best entertainment experiences in F1, including on-track action, concerts, afterparties and access to the city's most sought-after attractions.

In 2025, the event's signature Yasalam presented by e& programme is the most ambitious in the event's history, with four nights of After-Race concerts headlined by Benson Boone, Elyanna, Post Malone, Metallica and Katy Perry, and Official After-Parties led by Calvin Harris, Idris Elba and Keinemusik.

David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Ethara, said: "The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has become our region's Super Bowl. It is not only a season finale, it is an entertainment powerhouse. From concerts and parties to fashion and celebrities - it is the destination event that draws UAE residents and international visitors for an unforgettable weekend."

With the 2025 F1 season building toward a potentially title-deciding finale, the combination of high-stakes racing and world-class entertainment makes this year's event unmissable.

Very few tickets remain on abudhabigp.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833673/Abu_Dhabi_Grand_Prix.jpg

