F1 TITLE TO BE DECIDED AT 2025 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 2025 Formula One World Drivers' Championship will be decided under the lights at Yas Marina Circuit with a three-way title battle set for a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Max Verstappen's dramatic victory in Qatar means the sporting world's eyes will be fixed on the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Dutchman locked in a tense fight for glory with the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Red Bull driver's win lifted him into second place in the standings on 396 points, 12 behind series leader Norris. Polesitter Piastri dropped to third but reduced his deficit to Norris to 18 points.

This weekend marks the fourth title decider to take place in the UAE capital and the first since 2021. It is also the first time three drivers have arrived in Abu Dhabi with a shot at the title. Verstappen, aiming for a fifth drivers' crown, has won four of the last five races at Yas Marina Circuit, with that run broken by Norris in 2024.

As excitement reaches fever pitch and fans from 105 countries prepare to travel to the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix organisers, Ethara, have announced new additions to the entertainment programme, further elevating the event's status as the region's mega-event.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: "The 2025 Formula One World Drivers' Championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi in the first three-way battle since 2010. We've built a weekend that matches this historic occasion with four nights of headline concerts, extended track access and a city-wide entertainment programme."

Responding to high demand, the 2025 edition will feature two Pit Lane Walks on Thursday, December 4, giving fans the chance to see teams preparing their garages and sometimes even spot the drivers. Both sessions include a track walk and are exclusive to four-day ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

In another first, more grandstand gates will open after the chequered flag on Sunday, December 7, inviting fans to join celebrations under the podium and witness history as the 2025 champion is crowned.

Multi-day ticket holders receive complimentary access to Abu Dhabi's leading attractions, including Yas Island theme parks, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan, in addition to new destinations including teamLab Phenomena, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the Zayed National Museum, opening on December 3.

The enhanced fan offering complements an already packed entertainment programme, including four nights of Emirates NBD Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Etihad Park featuring Benson Boone, Elyanna, Post Malone, Metallica and Katy Perry, along with Official After-Parties headlined by Idris Elba, Keinemusik and Calvin Harris.

Fans can start their race week journey on the Abu Dhabi GP app, the central hub for tickets, Pit Lane Walk bookings, programme schedule, digital wayfinding and real-time alerts. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

