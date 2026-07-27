Record Seizures Highlight the Growing Challenge of Canada's Illegal Nicotine Market

Imperial Tobacco Canada applauds law enforcement and calls for urgent government action against illegal tobacco and nicotine products

MONTREAL, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Record seizures across Canada are exposing the scale of the country's illegal nicotine market and the growing challenge facing law enforcement as criminal networks expand beyond cigarettes.

Alberta authorities recently announced the largest contraband tobacco seizure in the province's history: nearly 158,000 cartons containing more than 31.6 million illegal cigarettes, valued at more than $29 million. This brings the total number up to 45 million in just six months.1

In Ontario, provincial police recently intercepted approximately two million unmarked cigarettes during a single traffic stop in Ancaster.2

While in Yellowknife, RCMP seized 598 unauthorized tins of nicotine pouches as part of a broader seizure of illegal goods valued at more than $128,000. And nationally, Health Canada has also issued sweeping retail-level recalls involving unauthorized nicotine pouches sold in strengths as high as 35 mg.3

"These seizures reflect the extraordinary work of law enforcement officers who are disrupting criminal networks, protecting communities and recovering millions in lost government revenue," said Eric Gagnon, Vice-President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada. "But they also reveal an uncomfortable truth: Canada's illegal nicotine market is growing, adapting and moving well beyond cigarettes."

Unauthorized nicotine pouches and vaping products are widely available through illegal websites, social media, specialty retailers and other unregulated channels. These sellers operate outside Canadian product standards and do not pay taxes, verify age or comply with Canadian regulatory requirements.

At the same time, authorized nicotine pouches remain restricted to behind pharmacy counters, while unauthorized alternatives continue to circulate through illegal and unregulated channels.

"Canada's current framework has created a predictable outcome. Unauthorized nicotine pouches remain widely available through illegal channels, while authorized alternatives for adults who smoke are significantly more difficult to access. That does not eliminate demand. It helps redirect consumers toward the illicit market," said Gagnon.

Imperial Tobacco Canada is calling for a national enforcement strategy that treats illegal cigarettes, vaping products and nicotine pouches as one connected market. That should include stronger border enforcement, greater coordination between police and regulators, decisive action against illegal online sellers, and meaningful penalties for those trafficking unauthorized products.

"Canadians should not have easier access to illegal nicotine products than they do to authorized alternatives. Protecting youth, supporting adult smokers and disrupting criminal networks all require stronger enforcement against the illegal market and a regulatory framework that supports legal, authorized products. Law enforcement is doing its part. Public policy should reinforce those efforts instead of creating opportunities for illegal traffickers," concluded Gagnon.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is the leading tobacco and nicotine company in Canada, part of the global BAT group. Our mission at BAT is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by promoting a Smokeless World. We envision a future where smokeless products replace cigarettes, encouraging smokers to make a Switch to Better.

Imperial is committed to advancing THR through transparency, innovation, and collaboration. One such initiative is Omni™, a platform developed by our parent company BAT, to support education and stakeholder engagement around THR. Omni™ serves as a dynamic resource for those working toward a smoke-free future.

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada

For more information or interview requests, please contact: Dalia Esposito, Torchia Communications, 514-654-2635, [email protected]; Mary Moniz, Torchia Communications, 647-278-0152, [email protected]