NEW DATA SHOW URGENT NEED TO CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL NICOTINE POUCH MARKET TO PROTECT YOUTH

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - New data reported today by the Ontario Tobacco Research Unit (OTRU) showing a rise in youth and young adult experimentation with nicotine pouches underscores the urgent need for immediate, targeted enforcement against Canada's growing illegal nicotine pouch market.

"Any increase in youth exposure to nicotine products is concerning and demands serious attention," said Eric Gagnon, Vice President, Corporate & Regulatory Affairs, Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Youth should never use nicotine products. But if we are serious about protecting young people, we need to focus on where these products are coming from."

ZONNIC is a Health Canada-authorized nicotine replacement therapy pouch, sold in Canada behind the counter in pharmacies, by or under the supervision of a pharmacist, and is intended for adult smokers as a smoking cessation product.

That current context matters.

If youth are accessing nicotine pouches, it's not through the regulated pharmacy channel.

The real issue is the rapid growth of illicit products sold online and through unregulated sources -- with no age verification, no oversight, and no compliance with Health Canada requirements.

That concern was reinforced today by Health Canada's recall of unauthorized nicotine pouches sold in Canada without market authorization, specifically ZYN 6 mg nicotine pouches and Siberia 35 mg nicotine pouches1.

"This is exactly what we've been warning about," said Gagnon. "Despite strict regulatory controls on authorized nicotine replacement therapy pouches, youth use continues to rise. That should be a clear signal: the real issue is a growing illicit market operating entirely outside the regulatory framework."

Unregulated nicotine pouches often appear in higher strengths, and in flavours and formats that may appeal to youth, and are sold through unauthorized channels outside the regulatory regime applicable to nicotine replacement therapy products, including requirements for product quality, nicotine limits, labelling, marketing and access. These products undermine public health objectives and increase the risk of youth exposure.

"Legal products are tightly controlled. Illegal products are not," Gagnon added. "If governments want to reduce youth access, enforcement must be central to the solution. That means stronger action against illegal products, illegal online sales and unauthorized sellers who are putting youth at risk."

Imperial Tobacco Canada reiterated its support for a balanced, evidence-based approach that prioritizes youth protection while ensuring adult smokers have access to regulated, compliant nicotine replacement therapy alternatives.

"Effective policy needs to address both sides of the equation," Gagnon concluded. "We need to reduce youth access by tackling illegal supply, while ensuring adult smokers have adequate access to properly regulated options that meet strict Canadian standards. Today's recall is proof that the illicit market is real, active and out of control and that Canada needs enforcement that matches the scale of the problem"

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is the leading tobacco and nicotine company in Canada, part of the global BAT group. Our mission at BAT is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by promoting a Smokeless World. We envision a future where smokeless products replace cigarettes, encouraging smokers to make a Switch to Better.

Imperial is committed to advancing THR through transparency, innovation, and collaboration. One such initiative is Omni™, a platform developed by our parent company BAT, to support education and stakeholder engagement around THR. Omni™ serves as a dynamic resource for those working toward a smoke-free future.

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada

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