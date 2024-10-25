Record Breaking: Segway-Ninebot's Global Sales of Smart eKickScooter Exceed 13 Million Units

Segway-Ninebot Continues to Commit to Environmentally Responsible Micromobility and Sustainability with Innovative Technology

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- As of October 24, 2024, Segway-Ninebot has achieved a global sales volume milestone of over 13 million eKickScooters, confirming its leadership in the global scooter market. The company's 2023 financial report revealed that its eKickScooter generated revenues of 3.78 billion yuan ($537 million USD), further solidifying its position as the top choice among over 240 shared micromobility operators worldwide. Driven by consistent R&D efforts and a commitment to eco-friendly short-distance travel technologies, Segway-Ninebot delivers superior environmentally responsible travel experiences to users, establishing itself as a pioneering force in the global electric scooter sector.

"Since our founding in 2012, Segway-Ninebot, a high-tech company, has been dedicated to technological innovation and embracing new technology applications," said Luke Gao, Chairman of Segway-Ninebot.

The company aspires to be the global leader in micromobility, with a presence in over 100 countries and regions around the world. Currently, Segway-Ninebot boasts a comprehensive portfolio of smart eKickScooters, designed for various user needs and scenarios, including the child-friendly C series to the sleek E series, the comfy F series for commuting, the versatile G series for all-road adventures, the high-performance off-road ZT series, and the ultimate GT series for superlative rides.

Embracing a customer-centric approach to drive product and technological innovation

Continuous investment in research and development is crucial for companies in the technology sector to achieve technological dominance and maintain core competitiveness. A leader in the field of innovative micromobility, Segway-Ninebot is backed by a strong technical team and substantial capabilities. As of June 2024, the company's R&D division is composed of over 1,400 professionals, accounting for nearly 40% of its workforce. Through continuous investment and the dedication of its talented research team, Segway-Ninebot has amassed an impressive 4,985 intellectual property rights globally over the past decade, underscoring its commitment to customer-centric innovation.

Segway-Ninebot was recognized in the "2023 Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard", released by the European Union at the end of last year.

Commenting on this achievement, Zhilei Ding, Deputy General Manager of Micro Mobility BU in Segway-Ninebot, stated, "Our eKickScooters feature over 800 patented technologies that have been seamlessly integrated into various products, offering users an unparalleled riding experience characterized by stability, safety, convenience, and comfort."

With years of innovation and R&D in the electric scooter sector, Segway-Ninebot has made significant advancements in key components, including batteries, motors, electronic control systems, frame platforms, tires, shock absorption systems, and intelligent interactions. Notably, the development and deployment of core technologies, such as RideyLONG™, Segride™, and equipped Apple Find My technology, have solidified the company's leadership within the sector.

RideyLONG™ revolutionizes battery performance through a harmonious blend of advanced tire technology, high-efficiency brushless motors, and meticulous electronic control tuning. The innovative solution ensures optimal battery utilization and extends battery life by estimated 20% over conventional systems, empowering eKickScooters with the same battery capacity to travel farther. Riders can now enjoy seamless commutes, even on extended journeys or during peak hours, without the hassle of frequent recharging. Furthermore, several Segway-Ninebot eKickScooters have been independently verified by TÜV Rheinland for their "Range at Max. Speed".





Segway-Ninebot is committed to advancing green mobility technologies and has made outstanding contributions to the global effort of reducing carbon emissions. To date, Segway-Ninebot has traversed over 27 billion kilometers globally, equivalent to circling the equator over 680 thousand times. The milestone has resulted in a reduction of over 1 million tons of carbon emissions, comparable to planting more than 70 million trees.

Looking ahead, Segway-Ninebot remains steadfast in embracing the green travel philosophy and actively engaging in the green micromobility sector. As it reaches a new milestone of 13 million sales volume, the company is actively exploring new global growth opportunities.

Vincent Chen, President of Micro Mobility BU in Segway-Ninebot, emphasized, "Anchored in technological advancements across the smart eKickScooter sector, we are resolute in prioritizing user value and leading global technological shifts in innovative short-distance travel. Our mission is to empower users with enhanced lifestyle technology while driving the electrification of personal transportation and advocating for low-carbon travel."

Note: The 13 million sales volume mentioned in the release is based on the internal database of Segway-Ninebot, which refers to Segway, Ninebot and their global affiliates.

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot

