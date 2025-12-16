TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - SCALE AI, Canada's artificial intelligence (AI) cluster, announced today a total of $128,5 million in investments to support 44 new applied AI projects across Canada. This brings total commitments over the past six months to more than $226 million, reflecting the rapid acceleration of homegrown AI deployment across Canadian industries and organizations.

This is SCALE AI's largest funding round to date, a clear signal of the accelerating momentum behind Canada's AI--from growing public-sector commitment to rapidly expanding adoption across sectors nationwide. The announcement also highlights a growing trend: a rising number of projects now involve partners from multiple provinces, reflecting an increasingly interprovincial AI ecosystem and a strengthening culture of collaboration across Canada.

The newly announced projects highlight the diverse and transformative applications of AI across a growing range of private and public organizations crucial to the Canadian economy--from using advanced AI agents to reinvent how people navigate and access their healthcare benefits, to helping healthcare teams better plan and coordinate care for patients after they complete radiation therapy, to automating municipal infrastructure management, to accelerating oil and gas pipeline inspections, helping electric utilities respond more effectively to power outages, and even deploying generative AI solutions to support local news coverage across the country.

The projects also showcase a wide range of applied AI capabilities now being deployed across Canada's economy, including machine learning for prediction and optimization, computer vision for image and video analysis, generative AI for conversational interfaces, and retrieval-augmented generation for navigating complex institutional knowledge. From automating document-heavy workflows to enabling real-time forecasting, risk detection, and decision support, these solutions show how AI is accelerating operational efficiency, reducing bottlenecks, and strengthening productivity and competitiveness across fields such as healthcare, energy, insurance, retail, manufacturing, transportation, professional services, and public infrastructure.

The announcement comes at the end of a year marked by remarkable momentum for Canada's AI ecosystem, and at a time when the Government of Canada is developing a renewed AI strategy to drive economic growth through broader adoption of the technology and greater public trust in its capabilities. It highlights the critical role that AI commercialization and deployment will play in advancing Canada's global AI leadership and reinforcing the country's digital sovereignty.

The 2:1 private-to-public investment ratio for the projects announced today reflects the industry's firm commitment to adopting made-in-Canada AI and the collaboration between industry and government to accelerate innovation.

The announcement was held at League's headquarters in Toronto, home to a leading AI-powered healthcare consumer experience platform that serves more than 63 million people worldwide. The event brought together Canadian AI leaders and project partners alongside the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, and Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina-Harbourfront.

The details of the supported projects are available here. The supported projects in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec will be highlighted during announcements scheduled for December 17, 2025.

Quotes

"These projects, led by the SCALE AI Cluster, reflect our comprehensive and ambitious nationwide approach to artificial intelligence and economic growth--one in which we work shoulder to shoulder with our partners to build world-class ecosystems and drive transformative outcomes through made-in-Canada AI solutions. The Global Innovation Clusters' collaborative model enables Canadian innovators to move at the speed of business, respond quickly to market needs, commercialize bold ideas and strengthen Canada's competitive edge." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions" -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Artificial intelligence is opening new opportunities for Canadians, helping us work more efficiently, tackle real-world challenges and improve our living standards. Applied AI is where that impact is felt most clearly: on factory floors, in supply chains, in hospitals and across the companies building the next wave of innovation. Through these new SCALE AI Cluster investments, our government is supporting leading Canadian companies deploying innovative AI solutions responsibly and strategically, in collaboration with Scale AI, Canadian innovators, academia and communities--driving economic growth and reinforcing Canada's leadership in applied AI." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Scale AI's investments are creating new opportunities for Canada's health sector. By leveraging the power of AI, we can strengthen our digital health ecosystem and accelerate the development of innovative solutions to better support health care providers and provide better health outcomes for Canadians." -- Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"I'm very pleased that Scale AI's largest financing round to date is being announced right here in Toronto, in front of so many leaders from our business community. Toronto is at the heart of Canada's innovation economy, and I look forward to seeing how artificial intelligence will continue to drive productivity and efficiency for companies here at home and across Canada." -- Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina-Harbourfront

"We are at a pivotal moment for AI and Canada's global leadership in this field. Now is the time to reap the benefits of our early investments in AI. Today's announcement underscores the need for Canada to double down on the commercialization and the rapid, yet responsible, adoption of enterprise AI. The projects announced this week will help build more competitive companies and, ultimately, a stronger and more resilient economy." -- Julien Billot, CEO of SCALE AI

"Canadian industries are making remarkable progress in putting AI to work. These technologies have the power to transform business models, strengthen decision-making and equip teams to reach new levels of performance. Our goal is simple: ensure AI becomes a core element of every Canadian business strategy. Canada is uniquely positioned to lead this technological shift, supported by world-class research and talent. By co-investing in high-impact initiatives, SCALE AI is helping accelerate the commercialization of AI across the country." -- Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, SCALE AI

About SCALE AI (scaleai.ca)

SCALE AI is Canada's global innovation cluster in artificial intelligence (AI). Based in Toronto and Montreal, SCALE AI plays a central role as the main unifying force of the Canadian AI ecosystem. As an investment and innovation hub, it accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of AI into the Canadian economy while contributing to the development of a world-class AI ecosystem. Funded by the Government of Canada, SCALE AI brings together over 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other key players in AI. It provides strategic and financial support to companies implementing real-world AI applications, aiming to encourage the emergence of future industry leaders and facilitate the development of a highly skilled workforce. Additionally, SCALE AI is behind ALL IN, Canada's largest AI event that allows Canadian actors to showcase their expertise in front of an international audience from around the globe. For more information about SCALE AI, visit scaleai.ca or LinkedIn.

