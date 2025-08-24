Record $4.5 million raised for cardiac care as CPKC Ambassador Brooke Henderson claims her second CPKC Women's Open victory

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 CPKC Women's Open attracted enthusiastic crowds and showcased unforgettable performances, enabling CPKC to help raise a record $4.5 million for cardiac healthcare in Ontario. On Sunday, CPKC presented a donation of $4 million to MacKids, the arm of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation dedicated to fundraising for McMaster Children's Hospital, and $502,000 to Trillium Health Partners.

2025 CPKC Women’s Open Champion, Brooke Henderson and CPKC Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, John Brooks. (CNW Group/CPKC) CPKC helps raise a record $4.5 million for Cardiac Care in Ontario (CNW Group/CPKC)

Fueling the excitement, CPKC Ambassador and Canada's winningest golfer, Brooke Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., delivered an unforgettable performance at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club to capture her second CPKC Women's Open champion title and 14th LPGA Tour victory, further elevating the prestige of the event that continues to combine world-class golf with life-changing community legacy. This was Henderson's first LPGA Tour win since January 2023. She previously won the then-CP Women's Open in 2018 in Regina, Sask.

"We were thrilled to return to Ontario for a tremendous week of golf and giving culminating in a record $4.5 million being raised for MacKids and Trillium Health Partners to support pediatric and cardiac health," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "We're proud to leave this legacy making a difference for the patients that need it the most. Thank you to everyone, from the amazing players to the volunteers to the thousands of passionate fans, who helped make this year's tournament a resounding success. All of us at CPKC are honored to make a difference in the communities where we live, work and operate.

"Brooke Henderson delivered a spectacular performance over the last few days, adding another victory at home here in Canada," Creel added. "Congratulations to Brooke on her incredible win which left an entire nation cheering this weekend. Thank you to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area community for hosting us, for turning out in big numbers to cheer on our Ontario champion, and for making this such a successful tournament."

This year's total donation is the result of several fundraising efforts of the CPKC Has Heart community investment program which supports heart health initiatives across North America. Through CPKC Birdies for Heart, CPKC contributed for each birdie made by Mississaugua Golf and Country Club members prior to the tournament and $5,000 for each birdie made by LPGA players on the 11th hole during championship tournament play. CPKC also matched donations made during a MacKids campaign online this summer.

"This incredible contribution from the CPKC Women's Open will have a transformative impact on the lives of children and families who rely on McMaster Children's Hospital," said Anissa Hilborn, CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. "The funds raised will enable the creation of the Integrated Cardiac Health Initiative, which will revolutionize pediatric cardiac care through early diagnosis, advanced treatment and comprehensive support programs. On behalf of MacKids, I extend my gratitude to CPKC, the golf community and everyone who made this remarkable achievement possible."

Said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Trillium Health Partners Foundation, the 2025 CPKC Women's Open community partner: "We are so grateful to CPKC for generously raising $502,000 towards cardiac care at Trillium Health Partners. Through matching donations dollar-for-dollar until Aug. 21, CPKC has allowed us to double the impact of all donations. These donations will help to enable things like the purchase of life-saving medical equipment that improves patient safety, diagnosis and long-term monitoring."

Since 2014, CPKC has helped raise more than $27 million for children's heart health as the title sponsor of the CPKC Women's Open.

"The wonderful impact of the CPKC Women's Open on our host communities through CPKC Has Heart continues to be a point of pride for the championship," said Laurence Applebaum, Chief Executive Officer, Golf Canada. "The lasting benefit to pediatric heart health across the region is immense and we applaud our partners at CPKC for strengthening the philanthropic legacy of Canada's National Women's Open Championship."

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CPKC Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $60 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more, visit www.CPKCHasHeart.ca

About MacKids

MacKids, part of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, provides vital funding to enable the best possible patient care at McMaster Children's Hospital, including Ron Joyce Children's Health Centre and McMaster University Medical Centre. MacKids inspires and motivates gifts that fund medical equipment and patient amenities, innovative research initiatives, essential redevelopment of clinical care spaces, and the education and training of health care providers.

McMaster Children's Hospital is the second largest provider of inpatient pediatric services in Ontario. The Hospital is home to Canada's largest neonatal intensive care unit including supportive maternal care, the largest pediatric mental health program in Canada, and the only inpatient pediatric cancer program in south-central Ontario.

About Hamilton Health Sciences

Hamilton Health Sciences is the only hospital system in Ontario providing specialty health care for the full spectrum of life's journey, from pre-birth to end-of-life. It serves a region of more than 2.3 million residents and provides highly specialized care to patients from outside the region as a provincial referral centre. Hamilton Health Sciences is a leader in many specialized acute and chronic care programs for pediatric and adult patients across its sites. It is also a renowned academic-teaching hospital and an international leader in hospital-based research. For more information, visit www.hamiltonhealthsciences.ca

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest-priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. For more information, please visit trilliumgiving.ca.

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and home of the Institute for Better Health. For more information, visit thp.ca

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing over 350,000 golfers and 1,505 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

