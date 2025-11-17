CPKC recognizes grain elevators for excellence in safety and efficiency

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) has named G3 Canada Limited and Bartlett Grain Company as the recipients of its annual Elevator of the Year awards for the 2024-2025 crop year. These awards, granted annually to one Canadian and one U.S. facility, highlight top performance in safety and efficiency among grain industry partners.

The G3 elevator in Colonsay, Saskatchewan, and the Bartlett elevator in Jacksonville, Illinois, demonstrated outstanding achievement in railcar loading processes and safety practices, contributing significantly to efficient grain movement across North America and setting positive examples within the agriculture business community.

"Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication shown by these grain facilities," said Jonathan Wahba, CPKC Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Intermodal, Automotive and Bulk. "Their commitment to safety and operational excellence is important to the entire supply chain and agricultural sector."

G3 Canada Limited has earned the Grain Elevator of the Year award multiple times, with its most recent win in 2021-2022.

"Winning CPKC Elevator of the Year for the fourth time in the past seven years is a powerful recognition of G3's commitment to transforming grain movement in Canada," says G3 CEO Don Chapman. "This award reflects the strength of our network, the dedication of our people, and our shared priority with CPKC to operate safely and reliably. We thank CPKC for this acknowledgement and their continued partnership in driving excellence across Canada's grain supply chain."

This year marks the first time Bartlett Grain Company has received the award, reflecting significant achievements in operational performance.

"We are honored to have Jacksonville recognized as a CPKC Elevator of the Year. I'd like to thank our Jacksonville team and customers for their support and extend our sincere gratitude for the service and partnership with CPKC. Together, our teams have operated safely and efficiently to connect Jacksonville producers with robust end user customer markets," said Joe Griffith, President, Bartlett Grain Company, LLC.

These recognitions help highlight the critical role elevators play in supporting the broader agriculture industry and ensuring efficient movement of grain from farms to global markets.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

Contacts: Media, [email protected]; Investment Community, Chris De Bruyn, 403-319-3591, [email protected]