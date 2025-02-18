DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, continued to bolster Dubai's position as the region's financial services capital during its 20th year.

Home to 6,920 active companies, up from 5,523 companies in 2023, DIFC attracted 1,823 new registrations.

Record 20th anniversary year results solidify DIFC’s position as region’s number one global financial centre

Combined revenues for 2024 reached AED 1.78bn (USD 484mn) and operating profit grew to AED 1.33bn (USD 363mn).

Technology and innovation remain the fastest growing sector with 1,245 companies in 2024.

The workforce expanded to 46,078, up 10 per cent. The AI, FinTech and Innovation workforce stands at 4,243.

DIFC is home to the region's largest cluster of financial services companies including more than 260 banking and capital markets companies, 410 wealth and asset management firms, 75 hedge funds, and 125 insurance and reinsurance related companies. Over 70 brokerage companies are also part of the ecosystem.

DIFC now includes 27 of the world's 29 global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), eight of the 10 pre-eminent global money managers, five of the highest ranked insurance brokers, and five of the top 10 interdealer brokers by volume.

At the end of 2024, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) regulated or supervised in excess of 900 entities.

More than 800 family-related businesses are located in DIFC, up from 600. The leading 120 families and wealthy individuals in the community are managing more than USD 1.2trn of wealth globally. The use of Foundation structures jumped to 671.

The Dubai AI Campus attracted more than 120 companies in the initial six months of operations.

DIFC owned and managed properties have been operating at 99.8 per cent occupancy. More than 1.6mn sq. ft. of commercial space will be introduced following the launches of DIFC Square, Innovation Two, and Immersive Tower by DIFC.

9,156 people graduated from DIFC Academy programmes, totalling 41,456 learners since inception.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: "DIFC has played a leading role in transforming Dubai and the UAE's economic landscape, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). DIFC will continue to forge new partnerships to further strengthen our reputation for driving the future of finance."

