Dubai advances position as Middle East, Africa and South Asia's leading global financial centre

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dubai continues to advance its position as the Middle East, Africa and South Asia's (MEASA) leading global financial centre.

The announcement coincides with DIFC surpassing 8,000 active registered companies, including over 1,000 entities being regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Centre's independent regulator. Additionally, the DIFC Courts has processed over AED 17.5bn in total case values so far this year.

Dubai continues to advance through the Global Financial Centre Index where it has been announced that the city has progressed to 11th place globally, cementing its leading position as the region's most credible centre for the industry, and the top four global FinTech hub.

H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: "As part of DIFC's significant contribution to Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33), we continue to empower the financial services industry, attract global talent and support sustainable economic growth. DIFC's success as the benchmark for emerging financial centres is a result of creating a business environment where companies not only gain a licence to operate, but a platform to lead and grow. Our framework is built not just for today, but for the future – one that embraces innovation, upholds the highest standards and remains anchored in integrity."

Dubai as the region's global financial powerhouse

Since its inception in 2004, through its three independent bodies – DIFC Authority, DFSA and DIFC Courts – DIFC has turned Dubai into a magnet for global financial powerhouses, innovators and professional services leaders, providing an ecosystem that blends legal and regulatory certainty with business agility, becoming the benchmark for emerging financial centres worldwide.

Its proven model combines the DIFC Authority's leadership in strategy, infrastructure and innovation, supported by the DFSA's globally aligned regulatory oversight, and the DIFC Courts' expertise in dispute resolution, together delivering transparency, stability and certainty for businesses.

Benefitting from global connectivity and access to more than 77 countries across MEASA, DIFC has grown into the region's largest and most diversified financial hub.

