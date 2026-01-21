SAINT-TITE-DES-CAPS, QC, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the Municipality of Saint-Tite-des-Caps marked the reconstruction of 13 low-rent social housing units for seniors that were destroyed by a September 2023 fire in Saint-Tite-des-Caps. The project represents an investment of $3,750,000.

The event was attended by Kariane Bourassa, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Finance, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Sébastien Sylvain, Mayor of Saint-Tite-des-Caps; and Guylaine Lefrançois, President of the Office municipal d'habitation de la Côte-de-Beaupré.

The governments of Quebec and Canada are contributing $3.7 million to the reconstruction through the social housing agreement Canada-Québec of 1971, and the Municipality of Saint-Tite-des-Caps has contributed $5,000. Construction began this fall and should be completed by summer 2026. The new building is located close to all services and will feature a community room.

Quotes:

"Losing your home to a fire is a shock that can turn your life upside down. This reconstruction project will not only restore the place seniors call home but will also provide a safe environment where they will once again find stability, support and peace of mind. The initiative reflects our commitment to provide everyone with a dignified and caring place to live that's adapted to their needs."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Thanks to the social housing agreements between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, the community has been able to rebuild these 13 seniors' units and restore a safe, stable living environment. The successful reconstruction of these units reflects a shared commitment to supporting residents, strengthening community well being, and ensuring that seniors can return to a place where they feel secure and supported."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Rebuilding these units goes beyond giving our seniors a home. It also creates a safe and welcoming living environment where they can continue to thrive in their community. The project demonstrates our commitment to supporting the most vulnerable and providing them with a community that promotes well-being and dignity."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister of Health, Minister Responsible for Social Services and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers

"This project demonstrates our commitment to the quality of life of Capitale-Nationale residents. By supporting the reconstruction of these units, we're helping to strengthen the community's social fabric and meet essential housing needs."

Jean-François Simard, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"Rebuilding the Saint-Tite-des-Caps low-rent social housing complex was a necessity for the community and for the residents who found themselves out on the street after a fire. They will now be able to return home and enjoy a safe and affordable living environment. Thank you to all our partners for participating in this vital reconstruction for our seniors in Côte-de-Beaupré."

Kariane Bourassa, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Finance

"Reconstruction was the municipality's top priority in the wake of the tragic events. Investing in the construction of our low-rent housing isn't just about building walls. It's about restoring dignity and providing a sustainable future for everyone in our municipality."

Sébastien Sylvain, Mayor of Saint-Tite-des-Caps

"This groundbreaking is more than a symbolic gesture. It represents a fresh start for our community after everything we've been through. It demonstrates our commitment to providing decent living environments for the long term."

Guylaine Lefrançois, President, Office municipal d'habitation de la Côte-de-Beaupré

Highlight:

The new building will be managed by the Office municipal d'habitation de la Côte-de-Beaupré, which is already responsible for a total of 226 social housing units.

