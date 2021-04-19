Recipe Unlimited Opens Third Multi-Branded Takeout & Delivery Location in Montreal

VAUGHAN, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Recipe Unlimited, Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, announced the opening of its third multi-branded takeout and delivery location called Malgam, located in Montreal, QC. Currently comprised of St. Hubert, Harvey's, New York Fries and partner concept Sushi Taxi, Malgam offers both takeout and delivery to service its Guests needs for convenience-driven meal occasions. Similar to its sister brand Ultimate Kitchens, Malgam focuses on providing communities with access to concepts and cuisines that are currently underserved or unavailable in their local neighborhood.

"The opportunity to launch and scale this type of concept while leveraging more of Recipe's beloved brands in a new region is an exciting step" said Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited. "Working in coordination with our local teammates and partners, it was important that we crafted a concept built around the regional needs and preferences of our Guests in this new market to connect to the roots of the community, rather than simply expanding with an existing brand" added Hennessey.

The addition of this newest location comes just one year after RECIPE first launched Ultimate Kitchens in March of 2020. With a fourth location set to open early May in Hamilton under the Ultimate Kitchens brand, RECIPE continues to demonstrate its focus on strategic growth as it expands into new Canadian markets.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 27, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,355 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 10 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

