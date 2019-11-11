Recipe Unlimited Corporation declares third quarter dividend of 11.21 cents per share

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSX: RECP.TO) ("Recipe" or the "Company" and formerly Cara Operations Limited) has declared a quarterly dividend of 11.21 cents per share, on its outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares, or approximately $6.3 million in aggregate.

Payment of the dividend will be made on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019. Recipe has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provisions of provincial laws applicable to eligible dividends.

About Recipe Unlimited Corporation

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations) is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 29, 2019, Recipe had 22 brands and 1,375 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Ken Grondin, (905) 760-2244, Chief Financial Officer, Email: kgrondin@recipeunlimited.com or investorrelations@recipeunlimted.com

Related Links

http://www.recipeunlimited.com

