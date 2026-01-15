Recipe Restaurant Group International Announces Next Phase of Olive Garden Expansion in Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Recipe Restaurant Group International ("Recipe") today announced the next phase of its national expansion of the Olive Garden brand in Canada, following the acquisition of all eight existing Canadian restaurants in Western Canada and the execution of a national development agreement with Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI).

As part of its growth strategy, Recipe confirmed that the first new Olive Garden restaurants under its operational control will open at Vaughan Mills in Vaughan, Ontario, followed by a second location in the Westboro neighbourhood of Ottawa, Ontario. Both restaurants are currently in active development, with openings expected in summer 2026.

These locations represent the first new openings under Recipe's expanded national mandate and mark an important milestone in growing Olive Garden's presence beyond Western Canada. Additional locations are in various stages of planning as Recipe continues to build a long-term, sustainable development pipeline across the country.

"With these upcoming openings, we're taking an important step in expanding Olive Garden's footprint into new Canadian markets," said Frank Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer of Recipe Restaurant Group. "This expansion reflects our confidence in the brand, the strength of our partnership with Darden, and our ability to execute thoughtfully and strategically across Canada."

Yianni Fountas, Chief Operating Officer, Olive Garden Canada at Recipe Restaurant Group, added, "Backed by the expertise of our operational teams, these new restaurants will welcome guests like family, delivering the consistency and value that guests expect from Olive Garden, while establishing a strong foundation for the brand's continued growth in Canada."

Additional announcements regarding future restaurant openings and development milestones will be shared in the coming months as Olive Garden's Canadian expansion continues.

About Olive Garden

When You're Here, You're Family. Olive Garden is a beloved Italian-inspired restaurant known for its warm hospitality, generous portions, and family-friendly dining experience. From never ending servings of freshly baked breadsticks and iconic garden salad, to homemade soups and pasta sauces, there is something on the menu for everyone to enjoy. Since opening its doors in 1982, Olive Garden has become a go-to spot in communities far and wide, welcoming guests to "gather around their table" and share meaningful moments over delicious, approachable meals in an inviting atmosphere that feels like home.

About Recipe Restaurant Group International

Recipe Restaurant Group International is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. Home to leading casual dining, quick service, and fast casual brands, Recipe has nearly 1,100 restaurants located across Canada, and an international presence in the United States and the Middle East. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Harvey's, Montana's, Olive Garden, New York Fries, Kelsey's Original Roadhouse, East Side Mario's, Original Joe's, State & Main, Anejo, The Burger's Priest, The Landing Group, Elephant & Castle, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, The Pickle Barrel, Blanco Cantina and Bier Markt.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

For media inquiries: Recipe Restaurant Group International -Caryn Colling, Communications Lead, [email protected]