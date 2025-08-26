Where thermotherapy and human connection come together as an urban ritual

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting September 20, Montréal will welcome RECESS, the very first social thermal station in Québec. Located on Young Street, in the heart of Griffintown, RECESS will offer a unique experience combining thermotherapy, social connection, and immersive art.

In today's world, where hybrid work is deepening feelings of solitude and isolation, professionals are seeking new ways to care for both their physical and mental health while fostering human connection.

"We wanted to create a space where people can truly reconnect with themselves and with others. RECESS is that pause where you refocus on what matters most: body, mind, and community," explains Adam Simms, co-founder of RECESS.

"The RECESS approach is inspired by Scandinavian traditions, where the sauna was a place for conversation and gathering. RECESS reinvents this ancestral ritual for modern urban life," adds Marilyne Gagné, co-founder of RECESS.

A unique experience in Montréal

On site, visitors will enjoy a guided 75-minute journey that includes:

A coliseum-style sauna with a capacity of 50 people

with a capacity of 50 people A 22-foot cold plunge that can host up to 15 participants at once

that can host up to 15 participants at once An immersive lounge featuring visual art and energizing music

featuring visual art and All enveloped by the refined fragrances of Aesop, integrated into the sensory experience.

Each session is limited to 50 participants, ensuring an intimate, convivial atmosphere that encourages conversation.



To ensure the highest standards of safety and wellness, Dr. Marc-Antoine Rivard, medical associate and certified Wim Hof instructor, oversees the health and performance aspects of thermal protocols. Chloé Daigle, marketing associate and co-founder of Startop Podcast, is responsible for ensuring RECESS's community presence.

The co-founders

Adam Simms, passionate about wellness and design, is an entrepreneur who contributed to the creation and growth of successful software companies such as Lightspeed and Trello. He combines innovation, user experience, and design sensibility to create unique and impactful concepts.

Marilyne Gagné, an expert in corporate culture and health, is the founder of Dermapure, a network of 75 medical aesthetic clinics across Canada. She brings to the project her expertise in management, wellness, and scaling large networks. Together, they combine technological expertise, design vision, leadership, and strategic insight to make RECESS a pioneering concept in social thermotherapy. Their ambition: to create spaces where people can recharge both physically and mentally, with the goal of opening multiple RECESS stations across Canada, then expanding internationally, particularly in Europe.

Practical information:

Official opening date : September 20, 2025

: Location : 217 Young Street, Griffintown, Montréal

: 217 Young Street, Griffintown, Montréal Capacity : 50 participants per session

: 50 participants per session Private bookings available: groups of 10 to 50

About RECESS

RECESS is reinventing urban wellness. As Montréal's first social thermal station, it offers an innovative and accessible experience designed to become a regular ritual. On site: a social sauna, cold plunge, immersive art, and music come together to create a complete restorative moment. This is not just about recovery—it's about reconnecting with yourself and with others, sharing, and enjoying carefully designed circuits that optimize physical and mental health. Every detail, from the refined Aesop scents to the expert-supervised protocols, is crafted to deliver a sensory, immersive, and inspiring experience. Founded by Adam Simms and Marilyne Gagné, RECESS aspires to become the wellness club of the future in vibrant urban neighbourhoods, with expansion planned across Canada and into Europe. Discover the experience and join the community at: recessthermalstation.com.

