Receiver Statement Regarding Bridging Sale and Investment Solicitation Process

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC"), in its capacity as the court-appointed receiver and manager (the "Receiver") of Bridging Finance Inc. and certain related entities and investment funds (collectively, "Bridging") announced the launch of a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") for the purpose of soliciting proposals to purchase or invest in some or all of Bridging's assets, business and operations.

Bridging is a privately held investment management firm that offers alternative investment options to retail and institutional parties through its investment funds.

To obtain detailed information on Bridging and its business, assets and operations, interested parties will be required to sign a confidentiality agreement. The deadline for the submission of non-binding expressions of interest is 5:00 p.m. EST, September 13, 2021.

For enquiries or further information regarding the SISP:

Please refer to the Receiver's website at www.pwc.com/ca/bfi or contact the Receiver directly at [email protected] .

