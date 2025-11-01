WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - At 11:40 a.m., on November 1, 2025, inmate Clifford Lamirande was apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Clifford Lamirande had been unlawfully at large from O-chi-chak-ko-sipi Healing Lodge, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, since October 30, 2025.

The Correctional Service of Canada and O-chi-chak-ko-sipi Healing Lodge are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada.

