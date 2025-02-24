SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - At approximately 5:45 p.m. on February 24, 2025, inmate Ricardo Vilches was apprehended by the Toronto Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum security unit at Archambault Institution, since February 24, 2025.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

