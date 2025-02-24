News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Feb 24, 2025, 19:28 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - At approximately 5:45 p.m. on February 24, 2025, inmate Ricardo Vilches was apprehended by the Toronto Police Service.
This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum security unit at Archambault Institution, since February 24, 2025.
Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.
The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]
Share this article