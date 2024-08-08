Rebag and Bloomingdale's Collaborate to Expand Access to the Luxury Resale Market

With a robust retail and digital presence, the first-of-its-kind partnership promotes circularity

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Rebag, the leading luxury resale platform, announces a strategic retail and digital partnership with the iconic department store Bloomingdale's, aimed at democratizing the luxury goods market. The first-of-its-kind collaboration is designed to promote sustainability and circularity while providing unparalleled access to best-in-class brands. The partnership includes a meticulously curated selection of over 2,500 designer handbags, watches, and fine jewelry, available online at Bloomingdales.com and over 500 items in five select Bloomingdale's stores nationwide.

The custom-designed Rebag concessions, echoing Rebag's store aesthetics, will be strategically positioned on the accessories floors of key Bloomingdale's stores, including The Mall at Short Hills, White Plains in New York, Town Center at Boca Raton, Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks and Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego. Each concession will feature a curated selection of pre-owned luxury items available for purchase. Bloomingdale's customers will also be able to receive offers for select items they wish to sell. Rebag's unique luxury resale service leverages its proprietary AI tool, CLAIR, which uses millions of data points, to determine fair item values and offer fast quotes and payouts on premises.

This partnership will allow Bloomingdale's customers to seamlessly buy luxury items both in store and online, bridging the gap between new and pre-owned luxury markets. The collaboration brings coveted brands and exceptional items to Bloomingdale's customers, enriching their shopping experience with unparalleled offerings. The items bought and sold by Rebag at Bloomingdale's and on Bloomingdales.com will be focused solely on select ultra high-end pieces including handbags, watches, and fine jewelry. Rebag will also partner with Bloomingdale's stores management and staff to integrate the Rebag buying and selling experience into Bloomingdale's customer journey.

Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag, expressed enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to join forces with Bloomingdale's, a name synonymous with luxury and quality. This partnership epitomizes our vision of the complementary relationship between first-hand and second-hand luxury. By bringing Rebag's expertise in sourcing and vetting luxury goods to Bloomingdale's discerning clientele, we are setting a new standard in the luxury retail experience."

Jennifer Jones, SVP / GMM Center Core - Women's Accessories at Bloomingdale's, added, "We are delighted to partner with Rebag, an established leader in the luxury resale space, to meet customer needs with this curated addition to our assortment. The strategic partnership brings a new set of ultra-luxury brands to Bloomingdale's, while providing access to the finest pre-owned luxury items, enabling a full circular experience."

The Rebag x Bloomingdale's collection will launch online at Bloomingdales.com August 8, 2024, with dedicated Rebag concessions in select Bloomingdale's stores to follow shortly thereafter. The collaboration is poised to redefine the luxury shopping experience, providing customers with unparalleled access to a diverse range of luxury items, backed by Rebag's industry-leading vetting process.

About Rebag:

Founded by Charles Gorra in 2014, Rebag is a leader in luxury resale. With the launch of Consignment in 2023 and the industry-first membership program Rebag⁺ in 2024, Rebag stands out as the most transparent, flexible, and rewarding resale platform. Utilizing proprietary technology and millions of data points to determine the resale value of designer items, Rebag enables customers to receive instant payment, a first in the industry. A digitally native company, Rebag has retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida, and will soon be available in select Bloomingdale's locations. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, Vogue, TechCrunch and more. For more information, visit www.rebag.com .

About Bloomingdale's:

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and three Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

