REALTORS Care® Week 2022: Supporting housing and shelter-related charities across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - They say a house is made of walls and beams, but a home is made of love and dreams. REALTORS® take that to heart every day and come together in a spirit of service and community giving to support housing and shelter-related charities across Canada.

"Throughout the year, REALTORS® support causes close to home and are instrumental in making a difference in their communities but others as well," says Jill Oudil, Chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). But this year's REALTORS Care® Week really showed how dedicated our members are to giving back and being there for those who are encountering challenging circumstances, especially ahead of the holiday season."

One such event took place in Calgary, Alberta, where dozens of REALTORS® from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB®) volunteered at Ronald McDonald House Charities® Alberta by helping serve some home-cooked meals for families residing there, wrapping presents from community partners, and setting up a festive and colourful North Pole Experience for the kids to enjoy.

"We're getting to see firsthand how our volunteering helps these families living here. Whether it's a hearty meal to start the day or making things feel more like their home setting, we are here to show our support and help build a sense of community," said Catherine Chow, Chair-Elect of the CREB® REALTOR® Community Foundation.

That sentiment was echoed in Hamilton, Ontario, where the REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) partnered with Habitat for Humanity and CityHousing Hamilton, the city's largest social housing provider, to repair two units so they could be brought back to the affordable rental market. Throughout the day, volunteers painted and helped install flooring.

"I decided to help out because I know there are so many families in need of a warm, safe home," explained REALTOR® Jenn Stoneman of RE/MAX Escarpment Frank Realty. "This was a great opportunity to give back and meet so many like-minded people. I think positivity is contagious and the more people we can get on board helping, the better our community will be."

Meanwhile, in Toronto, members of CREA's Board of Directors, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and leadership from the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation joined forces with Realized Worth – an organization that specializes in transformative learning around volunteering – to provide essentials and comfort to vulnerable groups at Dixon Hall in downtown Toronto.

Volunteers participated in an activity that assigned various roles to each REALTOR® to demonstrate how volunteers of all levels of experience can be engaged to create lasting impacts. Later, they formed an assembly line and packaged 200 kits filled with hygiene and winter staples that will be delivered to Dixon Hall's unhoused and shelter-based clients. These kits contained an individualized "message of hope", handwritten by the volunteers alongside essentials such as deodorant, toothpaste, toques, and gloves.

"I think this led me to look inwards more than outwards," said CREA Regional Director for Manitoba, Michael Barrett. "We don't think twice about not being able to access personal hygiene products and mitts and a toque."

For more information on these activities and other REALTORS Care Week events, please visit www.realtorscare.ca

