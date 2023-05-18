In a new pilot program between Canadian Appliance Source and Real Canadian Superstore, customers in Milton can now purchase major home appliances while earning and redeeming PC Optimum Points

BRAMPTON, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS) announced a new pilot, making it easier and more rewarding for customers to get everything they need for their home and kitchen – from the food they make, to the appliances they use. Already a one-stop destination for everyday necessities, RCSS is teaming up with Canadian Appliance Source (CAS) with a store-in-store model in Milton selling major appliances.

The pilot store, located at 820 Main Street East, in Milton, Ontario, has more than a dozen top brands to choose from in-store including LG, Kitchen Aid, Samsung, Bosch and Frigidaire along with access to the majority of CAS's extended online catalogue. At 1,900 square feet, the kiosk will offer the same quality service customers have come to expect from CAS, but now with the added benefit of being able to earn or redeem PC Optimum points on major appliance purchases.

"Our store teams take pride in the services and products we provide that help customers save for real," said Jonathan Carroll, Senior Vice President, Operations for RCSS. "That's why we're pleased to work with CAS to give our customers more of what they want, with a company who shares our commitment to choice, value and quality."

"CAS is incredibly excited about this opportunity to work with such an iconic brand in Canada," said Ari Klein, CEO & Founder, Canadian Appliance Source. "Bringing our signature appliance shopping experience to the Real Canadian Superstore consumers, plus the opportunity to benefit from the PC Optimum program, is a win-win for everyone."

With plans to expand the pilot to a small number of additional RCSS locations across the country later this year, the kiosks will be staffed by CAS appliance experts and offer the same service, terms and conditions as standalone CAS stores.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs. Real Canadian Superstore is a division of Loblaw.

About Canadian Appliance Source (CAS)

Founded in 2008, CAS has developed into a forerunner of modern appliance retail. Our model is unique in that our focus has always been on providing our customers with the personalized, thoughtful help and advice of an appliance specialist. Whether online or in-store, CAS customers receive knowledgeable advice, expert service, and quality appliances at exceptional prices. Our goal is to leave each customer with the certainty they made the right choice buying from us.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]