Readout - Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman
May 29, 2025, 16:39 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.
The leaders discussed energy security and deepening bilateral trade. They agreed on the imperative of a sustainable peace in the Middle East.
The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to remain in close contact.
