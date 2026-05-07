OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.

Building on last month's successful Team Canada Trade Mission to Seoul, the leaders discussed the significant momentum in the relationship between Canada and the Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada's role as a stable, reliable, and predictable partner, noting opportunities to deepen ties across trade and investment, technology, and natural resources, including LNG and critical minerals.

The leaders underscored the impacts of the energy crisis in the Middle East. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to serving as a reliable energy security partner to Korea.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed efforts to strengthen security partnerships, building on the Security and Defence Cooperation Partnership established between the two leaders last October.

Prime Minister Carney looks forward to hosting President Lee for a visit in the future.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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