Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

He thanked President Sheinbaum for Mexico's support in combating wildfires in Canada this summer, including through the deployment of more than 400 firefighters and support personnel.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed ongoing developments affecting North American trade. They underscored the importance of renewing the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) as soon as possible to provide greater certainty for North American businesses and workers.

The leaders discussed the progress between Canada and Mexico on cross-border trade. They emphasised that strong bilateral cooperation is essential to shared continental security and prosperity.

Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]