NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, on the margins of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Carney thanked the Secretary-General for his participation in the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis earlier this year. The Prime Minister affirmed Canada's strong support for the UN and its principles of peace, security, sustainable development, and fundamental human rights.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General discussed the situation in the Middle East and emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and the rapid scale-up of humanitarian relief. With Canada's formal recognition of the State of Palestine earlier in the day, Prime Minister Carney reinforced the country's longstanding support for a two-state solution and for lasting stability in the region.

Prime Minister Carney and Secretary-General Guterres agreed on the importance of supporting a just and durable peace in Ukraine – one that provides for its long-term security. They also discussed the dire situation in Haiti, stressing the need for a strengthened multilateral approach to support the country's stabilization and recovery.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

