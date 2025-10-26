KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Prime Minister Carney underscored opportunities for growth in the robust trading relationship between Canada and Vietnam. Vietnam is Canada's largest trade partner in ASEAN, with over $15 billion in bilateral trade between the two nations. The prime ministers focused on increasing collaboration in trade, including in energy, aerospace, security, and critical minerals.

The Prime Minister highlighted Canada's new mission to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade. To that end, the leaders discussed the potential for Canada to pursue new commercial opportunities with Vietnam, including by accelerating a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Chính will remain in close contact.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]