KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Anwar for his leadership as Chair of ASEAN for 2025 and emphasised the importance of the Summit for forging new partnerships, strengthening cooperation, and unlocking new opportunities for workers and businesses around the world.

The leaders welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent between Canada and Malaysia to deepen investment in liquified natural gas, oil, nuclear, and renewable energy. They underscored the potential to further strengthen economic ties between Canada and Malaysia, which already support over $5 billion in bilateral trade, and focused on opportunities for further collaboration, including on clean and conventional energy, critical minerals, defence, and artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister discussed Canada's new mission to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade and the opportunities across the region to advance it, including accelerating negotiations toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Anwar agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]