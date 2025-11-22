Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with President of France Emmanuel Macron

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron discussed the G7 as Canada concludes its Presidency and France prepares to assume the role. The leaders remain focused on key global priorities, such as critical minerals, clean energy, and AI.

The leaders also spoke about the growing bilateral relationship between Canada and France. As Canada diversifies its trade, we are elevating our relationship with more cooperation and new partnerships across energy, defence, aerospace, technology, and critical minerals.

The Prime Minister and the President reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and underscored that any settlement must include Ukraine's involvement, respect Ukraine's core interests, and provide security guarantees. Prime Minister Carney committed to working with Allies to reach a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. On Gaza, the leaders stressed the urgency of bringing stability to Gaza and the need to accelerate reconstruction efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron agreed to remain in close contact and directed their officials to accelerate progress on the priorities discussed today.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]