Readout - Prime Minister Carney chairs First Ministers' Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers to discuss the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of a strong Team Canada approach, emphasising continued collaboration with provincial and territorial governments as the federal government works to finalise a deal with the United States. He reiterated that the government's goal is to secure the best deal for Canadians – one that provides the greatest possible U.S. market access for Canadian businesses.

Prime Minister Carney emphasised the importance of remaining focused on Canada's central economic strategy: building our economic strength at home and diversifying our partners abroad. That is how we will build a stronger, more independent, and more resilient Canadian economy.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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