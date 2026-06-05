READOUT - Minister LeBlanc discusses shared priorities with Canadian Municipal Leaders at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, met with municipal leaders and Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), during FCM's Annual Conference. The conference brings together over 1,700 participants, including more than 500 elected municipal leaders, to focus on the importance of collaboration among all orders of government to deliver tangible results for Canadians and build a resilient, competitive economy.

The Minister reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to supporting local governments, recognizing their vital role in representing more than 90 percent of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

The Minister and the FCM President discussed the importance of a team Canada approach to our negotiations with the United States, advancing internal trade, accelerating investments and nation-building infrastructure and coordinating efforts to address homelessness and housing affordability.

Through Budget 2025, Canada's government is investing approximately $280 billion over five years to build new infrastructure, protect our communities, and empower Canadians to get ahead.

The Minister thanked the FCM for its steadfast advocacy and leadership, reiterating that a resilient, productive, and inclusive Canada depends on continued cooperation amongst all orders of government.

Stay Connected

https://www.canada.ca/en/intergovernmental-affairs.html

SOURCE President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

For more information (media only), please contact: Gabriel Brunet: Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]