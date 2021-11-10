BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with Thierry Breton, the European Union's Commissioner for the Internal Market.

The Minister and the Commissioner discussed how to deepen trade and scientific ties between Canada and the EU to drive a green economic recovery and build back better in the wake of the pandemic. Minister Champagne took the opportunity to laud Commissioner Breton for his leadership role in strengthening COVID-19 vaccine supply chains, which enabled the EU to export doses to 150 countries, including Canada. The two sides recognized the importance of building new biomanufacturing capacity, including vaccine production, to respond to the current pandemic and future global health emergencies, as well as building more reliable supply chains for critical minerals and technologies.

The Minister and the Commissioner talked about the importance of collaboration in the area of digital technologies, building on the progress made at the Canada-EU Summit in June 2021, at which it was proposed to leverage digital tools and international forums like the Canada-EU Digital Dialogue and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) to further a sustainable recovery. They reiterated their keenness to work together in another area of focus identified at the summit: space and satellite technology.

The Minister and the Commissioner agreed to remain in close contact to advance their shared priorities.

