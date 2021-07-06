Re/Max Field in Edmonton, Alberta, nothing to envy to the new Globe Life Field in Texas

In 2020, the Globe Life Field in Texas, home of the Texas Rangers' Major League Baseball Team inaugurated its new stadium with the latest innovation in artificial playing surfaces; B1K from Shaw Sports Turf. Jamie Reed, senior director, medical operations/sports science at the Texas Rangers was heavily involved in Shaw Sports Turf's study to make sure B1K was the best possible synthetic playing surface for their players. Mr. Reed said, "I got involved in this study to make sure this was the best possible synthetic playing surface for our players to play on. I'm very confident this is going to be the best artificial playing surface in the game."

In 2021, The Re/Max Field selected one of the top ranked engineering firms, Select Engineering Consultants, specialised in sports and recreation venues, to design and select the best baseball playing surface in the market. Mr. David Price, Principal Landscape Architect of the firm embraces a vast expertise and knowledge for artificial turf surfaces and had contributed in the past, to research and develop innovative products for this ball game. Working closely and to the best interest of Mr. Randy Gregg, Baseball Edmonton's Managing Director, medical doctor and former Edmonton Oilers five times Stanley Cup Champion, Mr. Price selected the B1K baseball synthetic turf product based on the impressive performance, safety and durability results of this system.

''We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of the best baseball synthetic turf system'' said Luc Rochon, President at GTR Turf.

With a research partnership with several major Universities, Shaw Sports Turf is the only company in the synthetic turf industry with over 5 years of research and collecting data specific to Baseball. Focusing on athlete, surface and game science, Shaw Sports Turf designed a turf system to the specific needs of baseball. For this purist game, the approach is different than other sports. Each area of the field is meant to have different playability characteristics. The B1K system is comprised of 4 different turf types that are tailored to mimic the performance of the warning track, the clay/plate, the mound, the infield and the outfield. The technology developed by Shaw is designed to provide a consistent playing surface and benefits to the players on the field while enhancing the fan experience throughout the ballpark.

The Edmonton Riverhawks, the west coast league's 15th member team will have the home advantage, playing on the B1K system that plays and mimics the performance of natural grass. The new field surface includes the highest quality materials, found in major league baseball stadiums using the B1K system like Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, loandepotPark, home of the Miami Marlins, Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and other MLB training facilities.

The replacement of the synthetic turf surface by the B1K, an innovative and advanced baseball system helping to transform the game experience, performance and safety for the players.

ABOUT GTR TURF

GTR Turf has over 20 years in the synthetic turf industry, with over 2000 successful installations. GTR Turf is the only Canadian General Contractor serving the Canadian market from coast to coast. With Offices in Canada and the USA, GTR Turf prides itself on having the best equipment and the best trained team in the industry, leading to 100% customer satisfaction.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 3,500 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations, NO fiber failures in the past 10 years.

SOURCE GTR Turf

For further information: Luc Rochon, President, GTR Turf, email: [email protected] office : 1-877-456-8873 (225), mobile : 450- 820-5000

Related Links

gtrturf.com

