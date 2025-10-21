The City of Edmonton awards GTR Turf a $2M contract to replace the Commonwealth Stadium field ahead of the 2026 Edmonton Elks season.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Edmonton has awarded GTR Turf, a Canadian leader in synthetic turf innovation for over 20 years, a contract worth more than $2 million to replace the playing surface at Commonwealth Stadium and the Field House at the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre.

Originally installed by GTR Turf in 2015, the current surface has provided a decade of exceptional performance and durability. This renewal marks another milestone in the City's long-term collaboration with GTR Turf, delivering a next-generation field designed for superior performance, durability, and athlete safety.

The new turf system combines Monofilament and Slit Film fibers, a hybrid technology engineered to deliver enhanced resilience, realism, and safety. Its anti-glare finish ensures a natural, vivid appearance for broadcast, setting a new visual standard in the CFL.

This same turf system is installed at TELUS Stadium at Université Laval in Québec City, recognized as the top football field in the U Sports circuit, and a benchmark for performance and realism in Canadian sport.

The current turf removal is scheduled for the first week of November 2025, with installation to follow shortly after, in time for the 2026 Edmonton Elks season. The project is delivered in collaboration with Vision Sports Design (Canada) and Wilco Contractors Northwest Inc., trusted partners committed to excellence in sports infrastructure.

The new field will meet FIFA Quality Pro and World Rugby certification standards, ensuring elite-level play, safety, and longevity.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the City of Edmonton to modernize such an iconic facility as Commonwealth Stadium. This project reflects the strength of Canadian innovation and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and durability," said Luc Rochon, President and CEO at GTR Turf. "Following the success of TELUS Stadium in Québec City, we're proud to deliver another world-class field that will inspire the next generation of athletes."

