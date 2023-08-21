OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - This week, youth from across Canada will be at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina, Saskatchewan for a Youth Leadership Workshop.

From August 21 to 26, 2023, students from grade 9 to 11 will have an opportunity to learn how they can help keep their communities safe. The participants will be accompanied by an RCMP mentor from their community.

During the workshop, with the help of their mentor, each participant will develop a community action guide to help address a youth crime or victimization issue. When they return to their community, they will implement their plan with support from their RCMP mentor. Past participants have implemented activities such as organized sports and gym activities to promote safe and healthy hobbies, or educational sessions to increase the awareness around issues impacting youth, such as vaping.

The workshop will feature interactive sessions on topics such as mental health, bullying and cyberbullying, reconciliation, impaired driving, substance use, resiliency and healthy relationships. Youth will get to hear from well-known guest speakers, all while experiencing life at Depot.

"It's the youth that we're really focused on here. What are they struggling with and what can we do for them? It's great that we bring it back to our community and we implement a plan that's personal to us."

Olivia, grade 12, Prince Edward Island

February 2023 workshop participant

Supporting youth is a strategic priority of the RCMP.

Through the workshop, youth develop skills and gain knowledge that help them become active partners in helping keep Canadian communities safe.

The RCMP has been hosting Youth Leadership Workshops since 2011.

