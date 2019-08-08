RCMP unveils new, state-of-the-art lab in British Columbia

OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Each year, the RCMP's National Forensic Laboratory Services (NFLS) processes thousands of requests from police agencies across the country for forensic services, in areas such as biology (DNA), toxicology, trace evidence, anti-counterfeiting, and firearms and toolmark identification. These services play a vital role in criminal investigations.

On July 15, 2019, the RCMP took ownership of its new laboratory facility in Surrey, British Columbia, which replaces the existing 45-year-old Vancouver laboratory. This new facility, which is targeted to meet LEED® Gold environmental standards, will feature advanced telecommunications systems and specialized workstations designed to fulfill lab operating requirements.

The lab is scheduled to be at full operating capacity by the fall of 2019. During the transition period, the NFLS locations in Edmonton and Ottawa will ensure that forensic service requests continue to be processed.

The new lab will allow the RCMP to continue providing critical services to support criminal investigations across Canada, helping to identify, eliminate or exonerate suspects, and enhance public safety.

To see photos and videos of the lab, please visit http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2019/rcmp-unveils-new-state-the-art-lab-british-columbia.

Quotes

"Ensuring police agencies across the country have timely access to state-of-the-art forensic laboratory services is a priority for the Government of Canada. Our Government is committed to enhancing public safety, supporting law enforcement, and ensuring that criminals are brought to justice. This new lab facility will ensure that the RCMP can continue providing advanced forensic services to assist with police investigations across Canada."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"This modern, state-of-the-art forensics laboratory is one of the many ways our government is supporting the RCMP by providing them with the tools they need to help keep Canadians safe. We worked together with the RCMP to complete this facility on time, on budget, and within scope, so that it meets the RCMP's needs today and for many years to come."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

"As the RCMP looks to its future as a modern, advanced police service, we will continue to prioritize acquiring new technology that will ensure our long-term capabilities. Our new lab in British Columbia will allow us to continue providing valuable forensic services to support police investigations, prosecute criminals, and keep Canadians safe."

Commissioner Brenda Lucki

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick Facts

In 2018-2019, NFLS processed 17,154 forensic service requests.

NFLS processes requests from police agencies in every province and territory except Ontario and Quebec , who operate their own laboratories for provincial and municipal investigations.

