OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Join RCMP personnel in the National Capital Region (NCR) as they Cram the Cruiser to help cheer up the kids who will be spending the holidays at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). This event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Orleans Walmart parking lot, located at 3900 Innes Road.

Cram the Cruiser, now in its sixth year in the NCR, is an endeavour by many to provide presents to CHEO kids who are unable to spend Christmas at home. Toy Mountain will get fresh, unopened toys from Mounties.

This year, attendees can look forward to a number of exciting events, such as:

The Emergency Response Team and their tactical armoured vehicle;

Police cruisers where kids can sit and converse with Santa via a radio channel;

RCMP and Ottawa Police Service officers;

Police Service officers; A bomb disposal robot; and

Mounties, who will also be giving out children's gift bags.

This community event during the Christmas season not only makes participating children happy, but it also improves the well-being of numerous other youngsters.

"The RCMP is honoured to be a part of this wonderful community event, and we are grateful for the assistance we are receiving from our sponsors in order to make it a success. This is about giving back and positively impacting a child's life," says Chief Superintendent Mitch Monette of the RCMP's National Division Protective Operations. "Cram the Cruiser is a great example of how we care about the well-being of our communities. This is the season for us to contribute and bring more joy to the children in our community who need our support and compassion the most."

Media are welcome to this event for a photo opportunity, and an RCMP spokesperson will be on site. Mounties will be delivering the toys to Toy Mountain in the Place d'Orleans shopping centre around 3:45 p.m. that day.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media inquiries: RCMP National Communication Services, Email: [email protected]