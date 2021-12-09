In its fourth year in the NCR, Cram the Cruiser is a collective effort to bring toys to children at the CHEO who cannot be home for Christmas. Mounties will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Toy Mountain.

Once again this year, there will be a lot of exciting features for participants, including:

the Emergency Response Team with their tactical armoured vehicle

police cruisers

RCMP and Ottawa Police Service officers

Police Service officers bomb disposal robot

Mounties will also be handing out children's gift bags



While bringing smiles to children who participate, this holiday season community event also contributes to the wellness of many other children.

"It is a great community event that the RCMP is proud to be a part of and we appreciate all the support we are getting from our sponsors to make this event a success. This is about giving back and making a difference in the life of a child," says Acting Chief Superintendent Mitch Monette of the RCMP's National Division Protective Operations. "Cram the Cruiser is an example of how we take to heart the well-being of our communities. This is a time of the year for us to do our part to help make the holiday season more joyful for the children in our community who need our support and compassion most."

Media are welcome to this event for a photo opportunity, and an RCMP spokesperson will be on site. Mounties will be delivering the toys to Toy Mountain in the Place d'Orleans shopping centre around 3:45 p.m. that day.

