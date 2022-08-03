TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: TSX) will release its third quarter results for 2022 on August 24, which will be made available at rbc.com/investorrelations/.

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (EDT) and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call is available on a listen-only basis at www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (416-340-2217 or 866-696-5910, passcode 3163897#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. (EDT).

Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) from August 24, 2022 until November 29, 2022 at www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 passcode 2506691#).

For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Media contact: Christine Stewart, Financial Communications, [email protected], 416-456-5322