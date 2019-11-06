RBC to announce fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results on December 4, which will be made available at rbc.com/investorrelations.

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (EST) and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call is available on a listen-only basis at: rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (416-340-2217, 866-696-5910, passcode 3486214#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. (EST).

Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EST) from December 4, 2019 until February 20, 2020 at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 5654710#).

For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804, asim.imran@rbc.com; Media contact: Maria McGee, Financial Communications, 416-974-2789, maria.mcgee@rbc.com

