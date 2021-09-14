RBC ranked #2 in the global "Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive Companies" in the 2021 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC ranked #2 in the global "Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive Companies" in the 2021 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Index. The Diversity & Inclusion index ranks more than 11,000 publicly listed companies with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, based on a composite of metrics collected from publicly available information sources that define diverse and inclusive workplaces.

"RBC's diversity and inclusion vision is to be among the most inclusive and successful companies, putting diversity into action to help employees, clients and communities thrive" said Dave McKay, RBC President and CEO. "We are honoured to be recognized by Refinitiv and proud of the progress we've made, but we know that the move toward equality and fundamental change in our society has much further to go. Creating a future that is inclusive and sustainable for everyone compels us to focus on the process of change as much as the outcome. That's why RBC has undertaken action plans to better understand, identify and address key issues that impact Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC), Women, LGBT+ individuals, Persons with Disabilities, and any groups or individuals who may be underserved or underrepresented. As a cornerstone of our values and core to our Purpose, we will continue to drive forward and speak up for inclusion."

RBC remains focused on making progress to remove barriers and drive equitable opportunities for everyone Tweet this

The Refinitiv D&I Index, launched in 2016, ranks the top 100 publicly traded companies globally with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, as measured by 24 separate metrics across four key pillars: diversity, inclusion, people development and news and controversies.

"The Refinitiv D&I Index is becoming an established benchmark to measure progress" said David Harris, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, London Stock Exchange Group. "It has impact in the market across both investors who can identify companies leading on the D&I agenda, and businesses who are not only committed to workforce diversity but also to transparency. Our index recognizes the top 100 global most diverse and inclusive companies and we are proud to acknowledge RBC for their bold commitments, industry leading performance and positive social impact, at times when it is so important for building back a resilient economy and society."

RBC remains focused on making progress to remove barriers and drive equitable opportunities for everyone. Diversity and inclusion are fundamental to our purpose of helping clients thrive and communities prosper, and will continue to be essential to attracting, retaining and developing talent for the future. By speaking up for inclusion, coming together and sharing unique perspectives, we can grow as an organization and as individuals.

To learn more about RBC's diversity & inclusion priorities, objectives and commitments, visit. www.rbc.com/diversity.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Andre Roberts, [email protected], RBC Communications, 416-313-7436

Related Links

https://www.rbc.com/

