Registration now open for June 7 event, taking place at Scarboro Golf and Country Club

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC today announced its new sponsorship as a Global Partner of Women's Golf Day (WGD) and lead sponsor of the inaugural WGD RBC Toronto event, taking place June 7 at the historic Scarboro Golf and Country Club. The Women's Golf Day movement, recognized each year in June, includes more than 1,000 events in over 80 countries, and celebrates women and girls learning valuable skills that will empower them on and off the golf course.

With a shared vision of advancing the game of golf for women, RBC is proud to partner with WGD, a global network of women dedicated to supporting golf and one another in the pursuit of excellence in the game. As lead sponsor of the WGD Toronto event, RBC will help provide new and experienced golfers across the greater Toronto area with resources, networking opportunities and access to the game.

"We are thrilled to partner with Women's Golf Day for the launch of the inaugural WGD RBC Toronto event and to further our commitment to supporting women in sport," said Shannon Cole, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "WGD's passion for championing the advancement of women in golf is inspiring, and we are excited to be joining their incredible global network."

"As Women's Golf Day continues to evolve and expand globally, we are excited to welcome RBC, an organization that shares our passion for advancing women through the sport of golf," said Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women's Golf Day. "We look forward to launching this initiative in Toronto and continuing to empower Canadian women to get involved in golf no matter what their level and explore the benefits for themselves, family and friends."

Golfers can participate in the WGD global initiative by registering for the Toronto event, taking place on Tuesday, June 7 at Scarboro Golf and Country Club from 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST. The event will include a panel discussion featuring prominent women in the sport including Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Member Lorie Kane, a choice of participation in either a 9-hole shotgun game or golf clinic, as well as networking opportunities with leading golf industry professionals.

Additionally, event participants will receive complimentary tickets courtesy of Golf Canada, to the RBC Canadian Open taking place from June 6-12 at the iconic St. George's Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke. Tickets to the WGD event are limited and registration will close once all spots have been filled.

"Scarboro Golf and Country Club is thrilled to host the Toronto event for Women's Golf Day and to partner with RBC and WGD on this amazing initiative," said Carol-Ann Goering, Chief Operating Officer, Scarboro Golf and Country Club. "Our Club aims to engage a diverse community of golfers and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the WGD network this June."

RBC is a proud supporter of women's golf on both the professional and grassroots level, demonstrated through longstanding sponsorships including: Team Canada; CP Women's Open; RBC PGA Scramble; and RBC Community Junior Golf. RBC is also the official financial services partner of golfers on the LPGA TOUR including world no. 9 Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp and Morgan Pressel.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About Women's Golf Day

Women's Golf Day (WGD) is a global movement that Engages, Empowers, and Supports women and girls through golf and facilitates them learning the skills that last a lifetime. The one-day, four-hour event, has now taken place at more than 1000 locations in nearly 80 countries since its inception in 2016, and has introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport. WGD is the fastest-growing female golf development initiative. Learn more at womensgolfday.com.

