TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC iShares today announced the launch of an ETF Series of RBC Global Large-Cap Equity Fund ("the Fund"). The Fund is managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and the ETF Series of the Fund is expected to begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Global Large-Cap Equity

Fund – ETF Series RGLE 0.75 %

The Fund seeks to provide Canadian investors with long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in various countries around the world offering long-term opportunities for growth.

For further information regarding ETF Series of RBC Funds, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a conventional mutual fund however, unlike conventional mutual fund series, ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange like an ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Jean François Thibault, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, [email protected], 437-440-5099

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.