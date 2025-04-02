TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC iShares today expanded its lineup of fixed income exchange traded funds with the launch of RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (TSX: RUST), and the expansion of the RBC Target Maturity Bond ETF suite with the launch of RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQT), RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RQT) and RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RUQT) (TSX: RUQT.U). All four new RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

Launch of RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF was launched with the goal of meeting the needs of Canadian investors and advisors who are looking for an additional duration option between money market funds and short-term bond offerings. RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF seeks to provide investors with regular income while preserving capital via downside protection in volatile markets by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of Canadian investment-grade short-term corporate bonds with a targeted term to maturity of under one year.

RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF is actively managed by RBC GAM Inc. and leverages the global investment expertise of its fixed income team.

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Canadian Ultra Short

Term Bond ETF RUST 0.20 %

Launch of new RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs

RBC iShares has also expanded its fixed income line up with the launch of three new RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs, each maturing in 2031. Target maturity bond ETFs may help Canadian investors and advisors address common challenges when managing their fixed income portfolios by providing simple and transparent access to a wide range of diversified bond portfolios and the ability to manage duration more precisely. Since RBC GAM Inc. created the RBC Target Maturity Bond ETF category in 2011, the RBC Target Maturity Bond ETF suite has grown to approximately $4 billion in assets and encompasses maturities ranging from 2025 to 2031, making it the largest suite of target maturity bond ETFs in Canada1.

___________________________ 1 Source: Bloomberg, as of March 31, 2025

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQT 0.15 % RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RQT 0.20 % RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQT/RUQT.U 0.20 %

"Fixed income is a key component of portfolio construction, and Canadian investors and advisors are looking for solutions which help navigate an increasingly complex market," said Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director of Exchange Trade Funds, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "RBC iShares is dedicated to bringing solutions to the market to help address this client need. The expansion of the suite of RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs and the launch of RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF are two examples of us fulfilling this promise, as we are leveraging the investment expertise of RBC Global Asset Management's global fixed income team to provide more solutions to help Canadian investors and advisors manage their investment portfolios."

RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

