TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today RBC iShares expands its exchange traded fund ("ETF") lineup with the launch of six new RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs, which focus on providing investors with efficient and targeted access to government fixed income. The new ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today.

Alongside the suite of RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs, the new RBC Target Maturity Government Bond ETF suite expands the solutions available to advisors and investors in addressing common challenges faced when managing their fixed income portfolios. Together, the RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs provide simple and transparent access via a wide range of diversified bond portfolios and the ability to manage duration more precisely.

Each new RBC Target Maturity Government Bond ETF will hold a mix of federal, provincial and agency bonds, and is designed to represent the performance of a portfolio of such bonds with the same maturity year as the ETF, held to maturity. The suite of RBC Target Maturity Government Bond ETFs are actively managed by RBC GAM Inc.'s fixed income team, which has long-standing experience in portfolio management.

Fund Name Ticker Management Fee RBC Target 2024 Government Bond ETF RGQL 0.15 % RBC Target 2025 Government Bond ETF RGQN 0.15 % RBC Target 2026 Government Bond ETF RGQO 0.15 % RBC Target 2027 Government Bond ETF RGQP 0.15 % RBC Target 2028 Government Bond ETF RGQQ 0.15 % RBC Target 2029 Government Bond ETF RGQR 0.15 %

"We are committed to providing Canadian advisors and investors with innovative solutions to meet the portfolio construction challenges of today," said Mark Neill, Head of RBC ETFs, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "In today's volatile market environment, fixed income solutions are playing an increasingly important role in the investment portfolios of our clients. We are expanding one of our most popular RBC iShares solutions to meet more of our clients' needs by leveraging the investment expertise of the fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management."

RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For more information about RBC iShares, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

